ROOBEE Hits Market Capitalization of $11.49 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $699,138.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.00300024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

