Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Lessened by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.35. 5,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,000. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.86 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

