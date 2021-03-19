Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $63.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.