Rotten (ROT) Market Cap Reaches $810,942.48

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Rotten has a total market cap of $810,942.48 and approximately $11,193.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00631321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033838 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 64,857,616 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

