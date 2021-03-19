Router Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $941,714.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00006093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $941,714.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00139932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00682779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,191 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

