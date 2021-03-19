Router Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $8.39 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and $1.98 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00008154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00452455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00141667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.93 or 0.00678648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00077039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,754,584 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

