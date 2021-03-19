Royal Bank of Canada Boosts STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to $1.75

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from $1.10 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from $0.50 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:SNVVF remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.38.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

