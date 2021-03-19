Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to $55.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

AGGZF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.25. 3,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

