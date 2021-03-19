Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$55.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.25.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$45.16. 122,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$842.19 million and a P/E ratio of -15.42. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.77.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

