Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,231. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

