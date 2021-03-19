Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$619,429.71 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55.

On Friday, January 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98.

Shares of RY stock traded down C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$116.54. 12,519,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,355. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CSFB raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.12.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.