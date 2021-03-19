Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,207.97

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,207.97 ($15.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,437 ($18.77). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,424 ($18.60), with a volume of 17,881,736 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,778.33 ($23.23).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,377.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,207.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.34%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.