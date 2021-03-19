Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Cowen

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $43.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

RDS-A opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

