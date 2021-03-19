Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Raised to Buy at Redburn Partners

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

RDS-A opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

