Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Upgraded to “Buy” by Redburn Partners

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

RDS/A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS/A opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

