RPS Group (LON:RPS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.06

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.06 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 87.90 ($1.15). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 87.10 ($1.14), with a volume of 1,777,512 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital.

