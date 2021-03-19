RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $240.95 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 4% higher against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $240.95 million and $3.95 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00451986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00062959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00692644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,206,676 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

