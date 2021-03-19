Ruff Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.43 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00051440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00631678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069095 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024291 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034663 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

RUFF is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

