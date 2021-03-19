Rupert Labrum Purchases 100,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) insider Rupert Labrum purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Rupert Labrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Rupert Labrum acquired 1,160,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £46,400 ($60,621.90).

Shares of PRIM stock opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The company has a market cap of £6.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.72. Primorus Investments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.96 ($0.06).

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

