Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $17.61

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $16.95. Ryerson shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 3,723 shares changing hands.

RYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.00 million, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter worth $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ryerson by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ryerson by 28.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ryerson by 50.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

