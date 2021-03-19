Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

NYSE RHP opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

