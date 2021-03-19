Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $459,484.53

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 100.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 138.7% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $459,484.53 and approximately $13,789.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,697.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.86 or 0.03110619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $201.96 or 0.00344077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.56 or 0.00919213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00402136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00377279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00258653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021077 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,249,837 coins and its circulating supply is 28,132,525 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.