S P. Iv Johnson Sells 1,200 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CPE traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. 249,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

