SAFE DEAL Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $251,952.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00005913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00139932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00682779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 413,822 coins and its circulating supply is 386,680 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

