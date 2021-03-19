SAFE DEAL Hits One Day Volume of $237,865.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $237,865.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00006092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00452455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00141667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.93 or 0.00678648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00077039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 415,395 coins and its circulating supply is 388,253 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

