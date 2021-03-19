Safe Haven (SHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.51 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $36.51 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 143.4% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $882.02 or 0.01503704 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

