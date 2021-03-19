Safe (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50,181.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $50,181.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

