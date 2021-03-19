SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches One Day Volume of $515.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $55,038.93 and $515.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002886 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.