SafeCoin Price Hits $0.0613 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $43.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,912.60 or 0.99972215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.91 or 0.00386753 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00275459 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.95 or 0.00739795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074668 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005073 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

