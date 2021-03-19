Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells $672,939.68 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68.

SAFE stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 259,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,148. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.49 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Safehold by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

