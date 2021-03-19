SafePal Price Hits $3.03 on Top Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, SafePal has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar. One SafePal coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005178 BTC on exchanges. SafePal has a market cap of $327.85 million and $115.84 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
SafePal Coin Profile
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
