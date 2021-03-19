Safex Token Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $28.97 million and $10,068.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Safex Token

SFT is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

