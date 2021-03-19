salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s 3rd Largest Position

University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,875 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 5.6% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,794. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $128.86 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

