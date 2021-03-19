salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.08. The company had a trading volume of 174,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,794. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.49 and a 200-day moving average of $237.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $128.86 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.