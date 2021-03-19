salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,245,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 129,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.49 and its 200 day moving average is $237.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.86 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

