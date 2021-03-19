salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,378,864 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,647.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,794. The company has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $128.86 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

