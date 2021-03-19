salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 281,934 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 5.7% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned 0.14% of salesforce.com worth $290,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.08. 164,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $128.86 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

