Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 497.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,890 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Sally Beauty worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

