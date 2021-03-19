SALT Market Cap Hits $23.19 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and $82,572.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00653491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024561 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

