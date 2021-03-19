Samuel C. Wilson Sells 871 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EGHT stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. 5,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,704. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $25,832,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

