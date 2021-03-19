San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans $0.02 Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0189 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SJT stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 253,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,360. The firm has a market cap of $197.16 million, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.48. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

