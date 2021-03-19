Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Trading Up 0.4%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$8.98. Approximately 428,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 349,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 128.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.00 and a current ratio of 36.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

