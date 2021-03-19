Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Up 9%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s share price rose 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 135,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,527,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

