Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 11.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 487,351 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sanmina by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,850,000 after buying an additional 514,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sanmina by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 134,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 114.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 326,488 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

