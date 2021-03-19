Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.90

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SNN opened at GBX 602.63 ($7.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £887.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 566 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 595.46. Sanne Group has a twelve month low of GBX 482.50 ($6.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 712 ($9.30).

In other Sanne Group news, insider Rupert Robson acquired 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

