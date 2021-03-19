Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up to $83.00

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.00, but opened at $87.60. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $83.27, with a volume of 57,961 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

