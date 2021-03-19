Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average is $123.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.