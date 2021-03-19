Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

SUVPF stock remained flat at $$490.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $242.53 and a one year high of $603.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.55.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

