Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Shares Gap Down to $40.76

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.76, but opened at $39.38. Saul Centers shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 193 shares changing hands.

BFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $945.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.