SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $267.67 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.51 and its 200 day moving average is $284.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,784.35 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

